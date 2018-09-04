Longoria went 1-for-4 with a triple and a trio of RBI in Monday's loss to Colorado.

Longoria has gotten off to a strong start in September, providing a triple, a homer and four RBI in three starts. The 32-year-old is currently sitting at 15 homers through 102 games, and has an outside shot of reaching the 20-homer mark despite missing six weeks with a broken hand earlier this year.