Longoria went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-5 victory over the Padres.

Longoria's two-run double off of Trey Wingenter put the Giants ahead for good in the seventh inning. The veteran third baseman's overall numbers (.234/.311/.408) are being weighed down by a horrendous start to the season. Longoria has, however, picked things up as the weather warmed up in June, slashing .344/.371/.500 with a homer and six RBI in nine games this month.