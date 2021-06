Longoria exited Saturday's game against the Cubs after colliding with shortstop Brandon Crawford while attempting to field a groundball in the ninth inning, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

It's not entirely clear what Longoria may have injured during the play, but further updates are likely to come later Saturday. Donovan Solano entered the game at second base as Mauricio Dubon shifted to the hot corner. Crawford was able to remain in the game.