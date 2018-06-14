Longoria was removed from Thursday's game with an apparent left hand injury, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Longoria was initially able to stay in the game after taking a pitch off his left hand in top of the fourth inning, but he was ultimately replaced by Alen Hanson before the bottom half of the frame. Specifics regarding the injury remain unclear at this point, though more should be known after he's further evaluated following the conclusion of Thursday's series finale. Longoria struck out in his only other at-bat prior to exiting.