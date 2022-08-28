Longoria was removed in the fifth inning of Sunday's game against the Twins with left hamstring tightness, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. He went 1-for-3 with a double and a run prior to departing.

Longoria previously spent 14 days on the shelf with a right hamstring injury coming out off the All-Star break, but it's the other hamstring that's presenting discomfort this time around. The Giants may send Longoria in for an MRI before deciding his next steps, but given his advancing age and persistent issues with lower-body injuries, it wouldn't be surprising if he required another stint on the injured list. J.D. Davis would likely benefit the most from a playing-time standpoint if Longoria is deactivated again.