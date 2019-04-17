Giants' Evan Longoria: Extends hit streak with homer
Longoria went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Nationals.
Longoria upped his current hit streak to six, but none of those games resulted in more than one hit apiece. The veteran third baseman does have three extra-base hits over that stretch, which could be a sign that his bat is waking up after an ice-cold start to the season (.200/.224/.354). Power may be the only hope fantasy owners have for Longoria these days, as his batting average could flounder if his plate discipline (career-worst 0.13 BB/K) continues to trend in the wrong direction.
