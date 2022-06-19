site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Evan Longoria: Gets breather
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Longoria is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
With the Giants wrapping up their road series in Pittsburgh with a day game, the 36-year-old Longoria will receive a veteran's maintenance day. Wilmer Flores replaces Longoria at third base Sunday.
