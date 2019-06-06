Giants' Evan Longoria: Getting day off
Longoria is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
After starting each of the previous six contests, Longoria will receive a breather for the matinee game while Pablo Sandoval checks in at third base. Longoria has been mired in a slump of late, collecting only five hits in 30 at-bats over his past 10 games.
