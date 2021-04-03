Longoria went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional RBI in a win over the Mariners on Friday.
Longoria knotted the game at three with a two-run blast in the sixth inning, then plated the game's final run with a single in the seventh. The veteran has gone deep in each of San Francisco's first two games to begin the campaign and has collected four total hits along with a pair of walks over that span.
