Giants' Evan Longoria: Goes yard in loss
Longoria went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Reds.
Longoria delivered his third home run over his last five contests, and sixth overall this season. Saturday's was the veteran's first long ball at cavernous Oracle Park this year, which highlights his drastic home/road splits (.136/.164/.203 at home compared to .313/.380/.609 on the road). The Giants' brass are considering moving in the fences at some point in the future, which could help a player like Longoria, who is clearly feeling the effects of the pitcher-friendly stadium in the twilight of his proud career. For now, the 33-year-old remains a deep-league option with modest power, but not much else to offer fantasy owners.
