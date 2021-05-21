Longoria went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI, two runs scored and a walk Thursday against the Reds.

Longoria took Carson Fulmer yard in the seventh inning for a two-run home run. He now has five long balls on the season, though this was his first since April 13. Even with that lengthy absence of power, Longoria has managed to maintain a .248/.347/.432 line with 17 RBI and 20 runs scored across 144 plate appearances.