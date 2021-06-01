Longoria (side) said after Monday's 6-1 win over the Angels that he intends to undergo an MRI on Tuesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Longoria went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run before leaving in the sixth inning with right side soreness. The veteran third baseman said he doesn't expect to start in Tuesday's series finale with the Angels, but he's hopeful the MRI will reveal that he isn't dealing with anything more than a day-to-day concern. Mauricio Dubon and Wilmer Flores would be the top candidates to fill in at third base if Longoria is forced to miss time.