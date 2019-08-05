Giants' Evan Longoria: Heads to bench Monday
Longoria is not in the lineup Monday against the Nationals.
Longoria returned from a three-week stay on the injured list Sunday, going 1-for-4 in what was his first game since July 14. He'll give way to Pablo Sandoval on Monday as the Giants look to ease him back into action.
More News
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Activated off injured list•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Could return Sunday•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: May return in early August•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Could be activated on road trip•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Takes part in fielding drills•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Working out with boot•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...