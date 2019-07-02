Longoria went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, two RBI and three runs scored to help the Giants to a 13-2 rout of the Padres on Monday.

It's been a tough season at the dish for the veteran third baseman, but he posted a big day in this blowout victory, checking in with his eighth homer of the season in the seventh inning off Phil Maton. It was the first multi-hit game since June 11 for Longoria, who is slashing just .226/.305/.389 through 277 plate appearances.