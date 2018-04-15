Giants' Evan Longoria: Hits second home run
Longoria went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and one run scored Saturday against the Padres.
Longoria took Clayton Richard deep in the fourth inning for his second home run of the season. He's been largely ineffective at the plate with his new team, highlighted by 17 strikeouts and one walk in 51 at-bats. He has shown some signs of life of late, posting two multi-hit games over his past three appearances so he may be in for a nice run soon.
