Longoria went 2-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 9-4 win over the Braves.

Longoria brought home Buster Posey on a groundout during the Giants' six-run second inning and added a solo home run in the ninth. The 32-year-old has shown some pop this season with a .509 slugging percentage, but his abysmal 2.6 percent walk rate -- by far the worst of his career -- is limiting his ability to get on base.