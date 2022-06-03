site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Evan Longoria: Hitting sixth Friday
Longoria (shoulder) is starting at third base and hitting sixth Friday against the Marlins.
He appeared off the bench as a pinch hitter in back-to-back games after suffering the shoulder injury Tuesday. Longoria is hitting .310 with five home runs in his last 10 games.
