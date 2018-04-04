Longoria went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Tuesday's 6-4 loss to Seattle.

The veteran went 0-for-15 through his first four games with the Giants, so the monkey might finally be off his back after spending the first 10 years of his career with Tampa Bay. While the 32-year-old third baseman is probably past his prime, Longoria has also proven to be one of the more reliable mid-range assets at the hot corner over the past five years. He projects to turn in another serviceable campaign, and this could also end up proving to be a potential buy-low opportunity.