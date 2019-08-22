Longoria went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and another run scored in Wednesday's 11-10 loss to the Cubs.

After launching a two-run home off starter Dereck Rodriguez in the first inning, Longoria has now hit safely across nine consecutive games. Overall this season, the 33-year-old has tallied 16 home runs, 51 RBI and 48 runs scored while batting .257/.323/.460.