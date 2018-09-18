Longoria went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 4-2 win over the Padres.

Longoria currently leads all Giants with 16 homers despite missing six weeks with a broken hand. Outside of decent power totals, the veteran third baseman has otherwise been a disappointment from a fantasy perspective with a .249/.289/.429 slash line over 114 games.

