Longoria went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Thursday's win over Arizona.

Longoria plated the first two runs of the game with a single in the first inning and connected for a two-run blast to left field in the fifth. The 33-year-old has been on a tear over his last five games, batting .500 (10-for-20) with a pair of long balls and nine RBI over that stretch.