Longoria (foot) hopes to return to action in two weeks, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Longoria landed on the 10-day injured list with plantar fasciitis Monday, and reports that day indicated that he'd be out for more than the minimum 10 days. The third baseman sounds optimistic that he won't miss too much longer than that, though he also gave one month as the high end of his expected timeline, so there's not a ton of clarity at the moment. He'll visit a specialist when the Giants return home on Thursday, at which point a clearer timeline could emerge.