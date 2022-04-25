Longoria (finger) has started to increase his hitting progression, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
Longoria began his hitting progression approximately a week ago after participating in limited baseball activities before then. The 36-year-old certainly appears to be trending in the right direction, but he doesn't yet have a timetable to return from the 10-day injured list.
More News
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Slated to begin hitting progression•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Taking part in baseball work•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Could return ahead of schedule•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Placed on injured list•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Expected to miss six weeks•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Headed for surgery•