Longoria (shoulder) is reported to be increasing his baseball activity as of Friday, Amy Gutierrez of the Giants' official site reports.

It was reported last Saturday that Longoria has a chance of returning soon after next week's All-Star break, and Friday's update seems to go along with that timeline. The third baseman has been on the injured list with a sprained shoulder since early June and he could require a rehab assignment prior to be reinstated.