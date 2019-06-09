The Giants added Longoria to the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. He'll start at third base and bat third.

Longoria was initially scheduled to get the day off, but those plans changed after Brandon Belt was scratched with a stomach illness. With Belt getting Sunday off to recover, Longoria will enter the lineup at his normal position while Pablo Sandoval moves across the diamond to first base.