Longoria went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Sunday's win over the Dodgers.

Longoria has gotten off to a bit of a slow start, but the bat is finally starting to come alive of late. In his last three games, the 32-year-old is hitting .417 (5-for-12) with two home runs, a double, three runs scored and six RBI. The blast was his sixth of the year, to go along with a .247/.278/.527 slash line.