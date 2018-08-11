Longoria is dealing with a back contusion after getting struck by a Kyle Crick fastball during Friday's contest, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

This incident occurred in the bottom of the seventh inning, and though Longoria remained in the game and scored on an Alen Hanson double, he was removed prior to the top of the eighth. Manager Bruce Bochy said that Longoria "should be okay" so consider him day-to-day ahead of Saturday's tilt. Longoria added that he's "confident there's nothing seriously wrong" but he will test the back out during a pre-game workout Saturday, per Shea.