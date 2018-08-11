Giants' Evan Longoria: Leaves with back contusion
Longoria is dealing with a back contusion after getting struck by a Kyle Crick fastball during Friday's contest, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
This incident occurred in the bottom of the seventh inning, and though Longoria remained in the game and scored on an Alen Hanson double, he was removed prior to the top of the eighth. Manager Bruce Bochy said that Longoria "should be okay" so consider him day-to-day ahead of Saturday's tilt. Longoria added that he's "confident there's nothing seriously wrong" but he will test the back out during a pre-game workout Saturday, per Shea.
More News
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Stays hot with three-hit game•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Records 11th home run•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Two hits in return from DL•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Activated from disabled list•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Resuming rehab assignment•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Won't be activated Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...