Giants' Evan Longoria: Leaves yard in win
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Longoria went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, a pair of walks and another run scored during Wednesday's win over the Rockies.
Longoria got the Giants on the board with a solo blast against Ryan Castellani in the fourth inning. The long ball was his seventh of the year while batting .263 with 27 RBI.
