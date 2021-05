Longoria was removed in the top of the sixth inning of Monday's game against the Angels with right side soreness, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Longoria battled a similar injury during the abbreviated 2020 campaign, so while he's being treated as day-to-day for now, his status will bear watching as the week rolls along. Mauricio Dubon came on to replace Longoria, who went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run before departing with the injury.