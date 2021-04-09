Longoria is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Rockies due to some mild side effects after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, but he's expected to be available off the bench, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
The 35-year-old will head to the bench for the first time this season while experiencing side effects to the vaccine after going 7-for-22 with three homers to begin the season. Wilmer Flores will start at third base Friday in Longoria's absence.
