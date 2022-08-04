Longoria (hamstring) will likely be able to return at some point during the Giants' series against the Padres that begins Monday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Longoria has been sidelined with a Grade 1 hamstring strain since late July but will likely be able to rejoin the Giants after spending just over the minimum of 10 days on the IL. The 36-year-old has been fielding grounders and running over the last week, and it's not yet clear whether he'll embark on a brief rehab assignment prior to being activated.