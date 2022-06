Longoria (hamstring) flied out in his lone at-bat as a pinch hitter in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Dodgers.

Longoria hasn't made a start since Friday due to a tight left hamstring, but his appearance Sunday as a pinch hitter suggests he'll avoid a trip to the 10-day injured list. The Giants return to action Monday, when they kick off a three-game home series with the Royals.