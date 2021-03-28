Longoria (foot) started at third base and went 0-for2 in Saturday's spring training loss to Seattle. He played three innings in the field.
Longoria played in the field for the first time this spring after dealing with plantar fasciitis to begin camp. It looks like he's ready for the regular season, but could be used at DH the first three games since the Giants begin the season at Seattle.
