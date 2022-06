Longoria was removed from Friday's game against the Dodgers due to left hamstring tightness, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Longoria was unable to run at full strength after grounding out in the bottom of the fourth inning Friday, and he was removed from the game as a result. It's not yet clear whether his injury will require a trip to the injured list, but Thairo Estrada and Darin Ruf will likely see additional playing time if Longoria is unavailable in the coming days.