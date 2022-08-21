Longoria went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, four RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's extra-innings victory over the Rockies.

The veteran third baseman powered the Giants' offense with a grand slam in the seventh inning, his 11th home run on the campaign. Longoria is now batting .333 with two home runs and seven RBI since his return from the IL on Aug. 8. If he qualified, Longoria would now be seventh among third baseman in slugging percentage, so he could be a sneaky option for fantasy managers looking for a third baseman to plug into their lineup down the stretch.