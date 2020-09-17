Longoria went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 9-3 win over the Mariners.

Longoria went deep in the third inning off Mariners starter Ljay Newsome. Through 41 games, Longoria has six homers, 25 RBI and 22 runs scored. He's slashing .282/.313/.463 in 160 plate appearances.

