Manager Bruce Bochy said Longoria (foot) could rejoin the Giants in 10-to-14 days, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The Giants previously indicated Longoria could be activated during the current road trip -- which runs through August 4 -- but that no longer appears to be the case. The veteran third baseman moved to the injured list in mid-July with a strained plantar fascia in his left foot, and he only just began a running program Saturday. Longora