Longoria (finger) ran the bases Saturday and could begin a rehab assignment next week, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Longoria began a hitting progression in mid-April and increased his intensity this week. While the Giants haven't indicated what day the 36-year-old's rehab assignment will begin, it's possible he'll be able to make his season debut late next week or sometime next weekend.
