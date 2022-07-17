Longoria (oblique) went 0-for-3 with a strikeout and a hit-by-pitch in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Brewers.

Longoria had a minimum stay on the injured list to recover from a left oblique strain. He wasn't able to generate a hit in his return, but he got aboard in the eighth when he was plunked, and Wilmer Flores scored the winning run soon after. Longoria played the full game at third base, where he should settle into a near-everyday role going forward. The 36-year-old is slashing .237/.329/.452 with eight home runs, 18 RBI, 18 runs scored and five doubles through 155 plate appearances this season, which has seen him battle finger, shoulder and hamstring injuries.