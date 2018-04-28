Giants' Evan Longoria: Not in lineup for Game 1
Longoria is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
It appears to just be a game off for Longoria, as there has been no indication of any injury issues for the veteran third baseman. There should be no cause for concern unless the 31-year-old is also held out of Game 2 against the Dodgers on Saturday night.
