Longoria is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

It appears to just be a game off for Longoria, as there has been no indication of any injury issues for the veteran third baseman. There should be no cause for concern unless the 31-year-old is also held out of Game 2 against the Dodgers on Saturday night.