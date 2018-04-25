Giants' Evan Longoria: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Longoria is out of the lineup against the Nationals on Wednesday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
Longoria will take a seat following seven straight starts as the Giants wrap up a series against Washington with a matinee prior to Thursday's day off. Pablo Sandoval will get the start at third base in his stead, while batting fifth in the order.
