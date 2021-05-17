Longoria isn't in the lineup Monday against the Reds, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Longoria went 1-for-13 with a run, a walk and five strikeouts in his last three games. Wilmer Flores will start at third base while Mauricio Dubon starts at the keystone.
More News
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: On base three times in twin bill•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: On bench for afternoon game•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Plates three in return to lineup•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Back in lineup•