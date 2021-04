Longoria (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

Longoria will be on the bench for a third straight game due to a sore left hamstring, but the Giants are continuing to list him as day-to-day. Wilmer Flores will cover third base in Sunday's series finale while Longoria looks to heal up ahead of Monday's game against the Rockies.