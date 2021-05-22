Longoria went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Dodgers.

The third baseman drew a walk and stole second base in the fourth inning. He also reached on an error in the sixth, which led to San Francisco's lone run scored by Mike Yastrzemski. Longoria's stolen base Friday was his first since the 2019 season -- he went 0-for-1 on the basepaths in 2020. After a hot start, the 35-year-old has noticeably cooled off in May with a .190/.292/.286 slash line in his last 18 games.