Longoria has a moderate right oblique strain, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury Newsreports.
The veteran third baseman injured his right oblique while swinging. Manager Gabe Kapler isn't certain Longoria or Brandon Belt (heel) will be ready for Opening Day. Pablo Sandoval and Wilmer Flores will likely see an uptick in playing time if either slugger is unable to play during the beginning of the season. Longoria had a rough spring, going just 5-for-25, and is coming off his twelfth campaign after hitting .254/.325/.437 with 69 RBI across 508 plate appearances in 2019.
