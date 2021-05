Longoria went 2-for-5 with a walk and a run scored across both halves of Tuesday's doubleheader versus Colorado.

Longoria wasn't in the lineup for the earlier game, but entered as a pinch hitter in the fifth inning. In the nightcap, he started at third base and batted cleanup. The 35-year-old snapped a 0-for-10 skid at the plate Tuesday. Overall, he's slashing .284/.398/.527 with four home runs, 12 RBI and 13 runs scored in 26 games this season.