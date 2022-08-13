Longoria isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Pirates, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Longoria has gone 2-for-10 with two runs, an RBI, a walk and four strikeouts over the last four matchups but will be on the bench for the third time in the last four games. LaMonte Wade is serving as the designated hitter and leading off.
