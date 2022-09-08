site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Evan Longoria: On bench for matinee
Longoria isn't in the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Brewers, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Longoria started the last three games and went just 1-for-13 with four strikeouts. David Villar will start at the hot corner and bat seventh during Thursday's matinee.
