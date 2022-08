Longoria is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rockies, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Longoria went 0-for-4 in the series opener, and he will now miss out on a Coors Field game as the Giants go with J.D. Davis at third base and Wilmer Flores at DH against right-hander Ryan Feltner. The team has been giving the veteran maintenance days here and there -- easily justified given his history and the fact that he's just getting past a hamstring injury.