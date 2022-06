Longoria (shoulder) isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Longoria was removed from Tuesday's game against the Phillies due to right shoulder soreness, and he'll be out of the lineup for at least one matchup. It's possible that the 36-year-old will be available off the bench, but Jason Vosler will start at the hot corner and bat ninth.